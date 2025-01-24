Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Buys 108 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 375.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 198.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $940,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,221,502.24. This represents a 2.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $96.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.98 and a 200 day moving average of $88.25. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.06 and a 52 week high of $100.74.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BJ. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Roth Mkm upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BJ

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.