Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Invests $898,000 in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,324 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $284.96 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.12 and a 52-week high of $312.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $282.01 and a 200-day moving average of $270.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 80.95 and a beta of 1.52.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.29. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 84.55%. The company had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bruce Richards sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total transaction of $1,202,379.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,398,976.78. This represents a 15.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.10, for a total transaction of $1,001,147.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,334,137.20. This trade represents a 7.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.89.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

