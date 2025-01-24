Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Afya were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Afya during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Afya during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Afya by 73.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Afya in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Afya by 136.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 20,370 shares during the period. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Afya stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.71. Afya Limited has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $22.24.

AFYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Afya in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Afya from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

