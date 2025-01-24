Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Sells 41 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 704 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Burr Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,598,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total transaction of $5,596,374.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,327.48. This represents a 96.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 11,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.96, for a total transaction of $8,405,776.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,500 shares of company stock valued at $123,309,210 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price (up from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $996.94.

Netflix Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $984.86 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $537.07 and a 12-month high of $999.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $889.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $763.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10,141,900 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

