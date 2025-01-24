Lift Dollar Trading Down 0% This Week (USDL)

Lift Dollar (USDL) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Lift Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lift Dollar has a total market capitalization of $88.16 million and $2.53 million worth of Lift Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lift Dollar has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lift Dollar alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105,076.08 or 0.99780853 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104,467.95 or 0.99203369 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Lift Dollar Profile

Lift Dollar’s genesis date was June 4th, 2024. Lift Dollar’s total supply is 88,199,880 tokens. Lift Dollar’s official Twitter account is @liftdollar_usdl. The official message board for Lift Dollar is paxos.com/blog/from-paxos-international-paxos-international-introduces-lift-dollar-usdl-the-first-stablecoin-to-offer-holders-daily-yield-in-wallet-under-regulatory-oversight. The official website for Lift Dollar is liftdollar.com.

Lift Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lift Dollar (USDL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lift Dollar has a current supply of 88,199,880.47024173. The last known price of Lift Dollar is 0.99977021 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,571,325.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://liftdollar.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lift Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lift Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lift Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lift Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lift Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.