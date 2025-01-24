Lincoln Capital Corp Has $9.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 428.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,544 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 70,696 shares during the period. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,753,000 after buying an additional 14,906 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IEF opened at $92.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.20 and a 200-day moving average of $95.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.02 and a twelve month high of $99.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.3075 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

