Lincoln Capital Corp Raises Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU)

Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp owned about 0.39% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 71,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 12,807 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 44,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 21,820 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMU opened at $21.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.95. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.0506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

