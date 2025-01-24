Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Insider Rajeev Saggar Sells 2,445 Shares of Stock

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) insider Rajeev Saggar sold 2,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $31,785.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,483,259. The trade was a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rajeev Saggar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 14th, Rajeev Saggar sold 6,249 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $73,613.22.

Liquidia Price Performance

Liquidia stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.06. Liquidia Co. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $16.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LQDA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Liquidia in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Lifesci Capital started coverage on Liquidia in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liquidia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its position in shares of Liquidia by 10.2% in the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC lifted its stake in Liquidia by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Liquidia by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 54.7% during the third quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

See Also

