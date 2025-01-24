LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Trading Down 4% – Here’s Why

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.78 and last traded at $8.79. Approximately 71,221 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 391,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LXU shares. Piper Sandler raised LSB Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of LSB Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

LSB Industries Stock Down 3.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $630.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.90, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.28.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $109.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.19 million. LSB Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXU. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 112.6% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 128,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 224.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 61,793 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in LSB Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in LSB Industries by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in LSB Industries by 691.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 904,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 790,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

