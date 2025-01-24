Mac Armstrong Sells 7,000 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $768,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,263,706.88. This trade represents a 1.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mac Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Mac Armstrong sold 3,154 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total transaction of $344,637.58.

On Wednesday, January 1st, Mac Armstrong sold 4,170 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total transaction of $441,436.20.

On Monday, December 23rd, Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $721,280.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $102.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.00 and a 200 day moving average of $98.40. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.55 and a 12-month high of $112.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.38.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.72 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Palomar by 48.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 490.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Palomar by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PLMR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Palomar from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Palomar from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Palomar from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

