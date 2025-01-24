Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 7,787.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 260,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after acquiring an additional 257,527 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,448,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,440,000 after purchasing an additional 38,283 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,496,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 107.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 26,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 184,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,136,000 after buying an additional 25,802 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IYG opened at $82.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.91. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $82.77.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

