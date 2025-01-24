Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned about 0.10% of BioAtla at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioAtla by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,503 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BioAtla by 28.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 333,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 73,598 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of BioAtla by 55.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 404,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 143,521 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioAtla in the second quarter worth about $872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of BioAtla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

BioAtla Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BCAB stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. BioAtla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $4.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.17.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Research analysts predict that BioAtla, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioAtla Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and ozuriftabmab vedotin (BA3021), a CAB ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck.

