Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.
Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Manchester United in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.
Manchester United Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manchester United
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MANU. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manchester United by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in Manchester United during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Manchester United by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Manchester United by 40.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 16,991 shares in the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Manchester United Company Profile
Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.
