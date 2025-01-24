Marks Wealth LLC Has $109,000 Position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Marks Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) by 114.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares during the quarter. Oxford Lane Capital makes up about 0.1% of Marks Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $1,708,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the third quarter worth $777,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,850,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after acquiring an additional 445,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $5.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 20th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 21.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.57%.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

