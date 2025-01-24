Mason Resources (CVE:LLG) Trading 30.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Mason Resources Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report) shares rose 30.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 277,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 213% from the average daily volume of 88,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market cap of C$12.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 96.78 and a quick ratio of 47.86.

Mason Resources (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Mason Resources Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mason Resources Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property located in Quebec, Canada. It also focuses on the production and commercialization of patented graphene products for various industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, Li-ion batteries, and others; and development of value-added graphite products.

