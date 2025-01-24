Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF comprises 2.9% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC owned 0.95% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $15,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VRP opened at $24.25 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.27 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average of $24.30.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

