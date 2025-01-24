McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Buys 72,474 Shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,474 shares during the period. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF makes up about 1.9% of McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.67% of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF worth $11,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 46,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Get iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IGEB opened at $44.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.29. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $50.95.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.