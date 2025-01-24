McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 5,943 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 747.1% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.61.

PLTR stock opened at $78.98 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $84.80. The stock has a market cap of $179.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.53.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 3,337,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $150,233,900.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $289,580,255.16. This trade represents a 34.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 5,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $367,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,755,242.88. The trade was a 87.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,518,855 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682,423. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

