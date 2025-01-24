McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY stock opened at $133.92 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $121.52 and a one year high of $144.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.16.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

