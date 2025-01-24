McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Adero Partners LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 3.8% in the third quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

MCO stock opened at $485.84 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $360.05 and a 12 month high of $503.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $88.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $480.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $472.19.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.32. Moody’s had a return on equity of 57.97% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on MCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moody’s from $462.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Moody’s from $495.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $565.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.36.

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 1,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total transaction of $777,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,296. This represents a 54.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 281 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.99, for a total value of $134,596.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,354 shares in the company, valued at $29,387,952.46. This represents a 0.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,524 shares of company stock worth $1,178,413 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

