McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in PepsiCo by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $148.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.40 and its 200-day moving average is $165.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.51 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The company has a market cap of $203.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 79.94%.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.20.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

