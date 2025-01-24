McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCK. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 742.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $597.31 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $464.42 and a 12-month high of $637.51. The stock has a market cap of $75.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $593.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $561.23.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.71%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCK. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on shares of McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Baird R W raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $531.00 to $688.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $646.14.
Insider Activity at McKesson
In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.81, for a total value of $349,026.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,854.83. This represents a 28.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
McKesson Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
