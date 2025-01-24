MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys 26,027 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,027 shares during the period. PPG Industries makes up about 1.6% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.18% of PPG Industries worth $49,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPG. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in PPG Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 10,362.5% in the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in PPG Industries by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.23.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total value of $249,713.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,513.20. This represents a 12.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG stock opened at $123.52 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.00 and a 52 week high of $145.60. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.11%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

