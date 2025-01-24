MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases 6,277 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 615,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth about $868,000. Covea Finance boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 123,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 54,340 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,740,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth approximately $2,369,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $86.42 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.94 and a 52 week high of $106.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.45 and its 200-day moving average is $95.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Argus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Yuvraj Arora sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $458,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,086.50. This represents a 60.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

