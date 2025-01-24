MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 5,499 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,499 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Infosys were worth $7,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Infosys by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 34.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Investec lowered shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Infosys Stock Performance

INFY opened at $21.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.23. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $23.63.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

