MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 60,488 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,488 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $12,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vertiv by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,635,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,614,000 after acquiring an additional 308,704 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 7.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,951,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,433,000 after purchasing an additional 408,054 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 10,825.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,600,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558,306 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Vertiv by 271.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,915,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Vertiv by 1.1% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,611,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,315,000 after purchasing an additional 40,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT stock opened at $153.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $52.40 and a fifty-two week high of $155.26. The company has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.31, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.99.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRT shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Fox Advisors started coverage on Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vertiv in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,347 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $2,108,370.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,526.50. This trade represents a 81.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $11,353,152.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,549.57. The trade was a 81.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,527 shares of company stock valued at $23,105,682. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

