MFA Wealth Services Acquires Shares of 3,356 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

MFA Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 191,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $70.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.55. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $62.37 and a 52-week high of $75.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.