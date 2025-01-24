MFA Wealth Services Acquires Shares of 3,356 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

MFA Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 191,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $70.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.55. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $62.37 and a 52-week high of $75.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Why Energy Transfer Stock Could Soar to New Highs in 2025
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 Buy-and-Hold Stocks for Long-Term Growth
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Despite Short-Term Risks Freeport McMoran Worth a Look
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.