MFA Wealth Services Buys Shares of 42,657 iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

MFA Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 2.1% of MFA Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,737,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,591,000 after purchasing an additional 48,117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $63.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.84. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.17 and a 1 year high of $65.08.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

