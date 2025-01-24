MFA Wealth Services Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

MFA Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of MFA Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 58,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 93,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 191,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $65.49 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $54.14 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.51. The firm has a market cap of $91.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

