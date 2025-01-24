MFA Wealth Services Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

MFA Wealth Services purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 113,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 206,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,535,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 125,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after acquiring an additional 8,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $241,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA opened at $73.13 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.94. The firm has a market cap of $114.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

