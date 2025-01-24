Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Trading Down 3.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% on Friday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $93.00 to $85.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Microchip Technology traded as low as $57.01 and last traded at $57.26. 875,467 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 7,023,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.57.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MCHP. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $5,917,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $3,312,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 5,185.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 25.7% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 96,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 19,663 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 9,901.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,857,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,886,000 after buying an additional 2,829,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.22%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 127.27%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

