MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $365.33 and last traded at $370.56. Approximately 7,256,417 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 19,633,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $373.12.

MSTR has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $275.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Maxim Group increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.25.

MicroStrategy Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $89.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.36 and a beta of 3.25.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($8.98) earnings per share.

In related news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 56,250 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.41, for a total transaction of $14,479,312.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,514.70. This trade represents a 90.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 5,700 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.15, for a total value of $1,465,755.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,372. This trade represents a 32.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,259,177. 9.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 746.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 18,207 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 979.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 782.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 10,398.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,808,000 after purchasing an additional 222,109 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

