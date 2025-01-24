Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Trading 1.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63. 112,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 182,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Midnight Sun Mining Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$104.31 million, a P/E ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 38.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.45.

Midnight Sun Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, and gold deposits. It owns a 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses located in Zambia. The company was formerly known as Midnight Sun Capital Corporation and changed its name to Midnight Sun Mining Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Midnight Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midnight Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.