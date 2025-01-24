Midwest Financial Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 56.1% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $233.70 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.87 and a fifty-two week high of $267.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.3578 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

