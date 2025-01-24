Midwest Financial Group LLC Has $561,000 Position in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Midwest Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the third quarter worth $51,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 230.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Evergy

In other news, EVP Kevin E. Bryant sold 48,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $3,029,513.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $62.93. This trade represents a 100.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.79.

Read Our Latest Report on EVRG

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $63.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.45 and a 200-day moving average of $60.46. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $48.04 and a one year high of $65.47. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.16%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.