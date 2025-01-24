Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance
Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Minerva Neurosciences
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Market Momentum: 3 Stocks Poised for Significant Breakouts
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Kinder Morgan’s Uptrend is Only Half Over: New Highs Are Coming
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Momentum Builders: 3 Stocks Positioned to Shine This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.