Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:NERV opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average is $2.57. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.11.

(Get Free Report)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.