Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Shares Bought by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,155,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mirion Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,502,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,851,000 after purchasing an additional 147,408 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 307,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 235,288 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of MIR opened at $18.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.54. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $18.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $206.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.67 million. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.33%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MIR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mirion Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W raised shares of Mirion Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirion Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MIR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mirion Technologies news, insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 3,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $48,589.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.