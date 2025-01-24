Missouri Trust & Investment Co Buys 783 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.0% of Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 64,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Chevron by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 413,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,662,000 after purchasing an additional 54,363 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 858,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,233,000 after purchasing an additional 250,902 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,111,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,676,957,000 after purchasing an additional 501,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,356.40. This trade represents a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chevron from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.27.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $155.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $167.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 71.65%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

