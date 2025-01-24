Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management Sells 210,240 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 92.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210,240 shares during the quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 798.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $44.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.92 and its 200-day moving average is $45.31. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.43 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $80.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

