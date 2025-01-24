Mohammedulla Khaishgi Sells 814 Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Stock

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) Director Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 814 shares of IBEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $18,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 221,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,989,240. This represents a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 1,129 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $22,580.00.

IBEX stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $370.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.78. IBEX Limited has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $22.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average of $18.88.

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $129.72 million for the quarter. IBEX had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.57%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on IBEX from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IBEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in IBEX by 314.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of IBEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of IBEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IBEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IBEX by 359.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

