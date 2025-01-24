Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 100.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.06. The company has a market capitalization of $76.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.97 and a 12-month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.81.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

