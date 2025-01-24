Montecito Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 282,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 165,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 58,539 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 18,080 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 69,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.02. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.68 and a one year high of $25.13.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

