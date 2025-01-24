Montecito Bank & Trust Cuts Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IGIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 133.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,447,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,131 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18,741.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 331,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,824,000 after buying an additional 330,039 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,378,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 586,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,520,000 after purchasing an additional 152,711 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 808,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,411,000 after buying an additional 91,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IGIB opened at $51.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.45. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.90 and a one year high of $54.10.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
