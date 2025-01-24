Montecito Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,885 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust owned about 0.05% of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 16,007.9% during the second quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 154,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after buying an additional 153,196 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after acquiring an additional 20,878 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $571,000. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $501,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $80.47 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $69.45 and a one year high of $82.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.66.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

