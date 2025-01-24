Montecito Bank & Trust Has $1.32 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 94,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 22.3% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 187,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 33.4% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $254.07 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $183.78 and a 52-week high of $257.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.07.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

