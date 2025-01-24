Montecito Bank & Trust Has $6.93 Million Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.2% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust owned about 0.10% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $6,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ VIGI opened at $82.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.02. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $89.09.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.2619 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.