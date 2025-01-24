Montecito Bank & Trust Purchases 171 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $177.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $149.62 and a 52 week high of $182.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.87.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.