Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG-A) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG-A – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Moog’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Moog has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years. Moog has a payout ratio of 11.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Moog Stock Performance

MOG-A opened at $209.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.18.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Aircraft Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls, and avionics for military and commercial aircraft; and aftermarket support services.

