Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The aerospace company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Moog had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 5.74%.

Moog Price Performance

Shares of MOG.B opened at $188.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.04. Moog has a twelve month low of $139.71 and a twelve month high of $222.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Moog Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Moog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.47%.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

