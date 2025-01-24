Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Stock Price Down 10.6% – Here’s Why

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 10.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $213.10 and last traded at $190.97. Approximately 633 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $213.68.
Moog Stock Down 8.6 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.14.
Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 5.74%.
Moog Dividend Announcement
About Moog
Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Moog
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Why Energy Transfer Stock Could Soar to New Highs in 2025
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 Buy-and-Hold Stocks for Long-Term Growth
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Despite Short-Term Risks Freeport McMoran Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.