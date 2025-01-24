Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Stock Price Down 10.6% – Here’s Why

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 10.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $213.10 and last traded at $190.97. Approximately 633 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $213.68.

Moog Stock Down 8.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 5.74%.

Moog Dividend Announcement

About Moog

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Moog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.47%.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

